1016 Varela

This home at 1016 Varela St. in Key West features a unique interior tin-stamped ceiling.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Architectural highlights on the continental United States’ southernmost island range from small 19th-century cottages to ornate period mansions decorated with intricate wooden “gingerbread” trim. Visitors can explore homes embodying this stylistic heritage as well as contemporary gems during weekend home tours in December, January, February and March.

The annual tours are presented by the nonprofit Old Island Restoration Foundation. Established in 1960 to promote the restoration and preservation of Key West’s historically significant buildings, the OIRF is dedicated to safeguarding the island city’s architectural and cultural traditions.