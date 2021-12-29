The Friends of the Key West Library will kick off their 2022 speaker series at the Tropic Cinema at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, with Tom Perrotta, the author of best-selling books such as “Little Children” and “Election,” as well as “The Leftovers,” each of which were successfully transferred to screen.
Alternating between virtual events on Zoom and in-person appearances at the Tropic, the series will present authors and experts on successive Monday evenings at 6 p.m. through Feb. 28.
“We are delighted with our 2022 lineup, which ranges from best-seller Tom Perrotta to prolific author Charlaine Harris, whose Southern Vampire mysteries were adapted into HBO’s long-running “True Blood,” as well as New York Times food guru and cookbook author Sam Sifton and local favorite Meg Cabot,” said Roberta Islieb, president of the Friends of the Key West Library. In a Valentine’s Day treat, the group will screen a movie based on Cabot’s book, “The Princess Diaries,” following her talk at the Tropic on Monday, Feb. 14.
A tradition of 25-plus years, the speaker series will also showcase philanthropist George Cooper discussing the Key West Literary Pantheon, as well as intimate conversations with nonfiction writer Les Standiford, author of “Last Train to Paradise” and “Battle of the Big Top;” historical fiction writer Pam Jenoff, on her latest, “The Winter Guest,” and crime fiction writer, S. A. Cosby, who wrote “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland.”
All events are free; however, advance registration is required for all in-person and virtual presentations and will be available beginning Monday, Jan. 3, on the Friends’ website at http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.