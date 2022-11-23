Yves (Yvan) Marie Claude Agbo was born in Dakar, Senegal, West Africa on July 6, 1967. He was the youngest of six — five boys and one girl. Yvan’s father played guitar when he was young. Everyone in the family followed in his footsteps and learned to play guitar.

At age 4, Yvan was playing guitar, taught mostly by his older brother Alain, who was also his godfather, and Alain’s twin sister Maggie. He made a local Senegalese television debut at the age of 6.