In the heart of Islamorada is the Keys History & Discovery Center, an off-the-beaten-path treasure trove of Florida Keys heritage, culture and art on the grounds of the Islander Resort at 82100 Overseas Highway.
“The Keys History & Discovery Center is proud to celebrate the unique culture and heritage that make this place like no other,” said Erin Muir, board member of the Keys History and Discovery Foundation, which operates the center.
Through Thursday, March 16, the center hosts the Art Guild of the Purple Isles’ 57th annual Members’ Judged Art Show in the upstairs Rotating Exhibits Gallery. The show features 74 original artworks in nine medium categories by 46 Art Guild artists.
The guild represents about 100 Upper Keys visual artists and is known for its plein-air sessions, field trips, art shows and support of student art education.
The two-story, 7,500-square-foot Keys History & Discovery Center features permanent and rotating exhibits on the building of Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad, a historical perspective on Keys fishing and a Coral Reef Exploration exhibit among others. It’s also home to a 35-seat state-of the-art theater.
The center is “a world-class facility that accurately reflects our Florida Keys in a multifaceted and interactive environment,” said Rich Russell, foundation president and board chairman.