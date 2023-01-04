celtic festival kilts.jpeg

Celtic history, culture, food and music will be celebrated by attendees at the 10th annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival, a family event in the Middle Keys. The event is set for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8.

 Photo provided

celtic festival logo.jpeg

Celtic rock and traditional musicians are scheduled including Scottish band Albannach, Southwest Florida’s West of Galway, and Irish performers Byrne Brothers and the high-energy four-sister group The Screaming Orphans.