Celtic history, culture, food and music will be celebrated by attendees at the 10th annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival, a family event in the Middle Keys. The event is set for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8.
Celtic rock and traditional musicians are scheduled including Scottish band Albannach, Southwest Florida’s West of Galway, and Irish performers Byrne Brothers and the high-energy four-sister group The Screaming Orphans.
Friday, Jan. 6, a “Kilts in the Keys” celebration with ales, spirits, raffles and door prizes kicks off the weekend, featuring Irish music by the West of Galway duo with a guest appearance by the Police Pipe & Drum Corps of Florida. Festivities are set from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dockside Boot Key Harbor, located at 35 Sombrero Blvd.
Traditional highlights of the weekend event include the bagpipes and drums of the Police Pipe & Drum Corps, a Highland Athletics competition — including the nation’s only sanctioned women’s Scottish Highland Games competition — sheep-herding demonstrations and performances by Drake Irish Dance School. All events are open for public viewing.
Among other attractions are Celtic merchandise, offerings by local vendors, activities for kids in the Children’s Glen and booths representing various Scottish clans. Authentic Celtic food and beverages including high tea in the Iona Tea Garden, shepherd’s pie at the Nessie Pub, and vendors offering Scottish eggs and fish and chips round out the weekend’s festivities.
The festival takes place at the Marathon Community Park, Mile Marker 49. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Single-day admission tickets are available in advance for Saturday or Sunday for $10 per person or $15 for a two-day pass. Tickets at the gate are $12 for a one-day ticket or $17 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Parking is free.