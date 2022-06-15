Summer’s here for the 8,700 students in Monroe County. Working parents looking to fill their children’s 10-week vacation with fresh air, productiveness and learning may consider camp. Fortunately, many organizations along the island chain are returning with their summer programs.
KEY WEST
Dance camp
The Coffeemill is offering summer dance classes for children from toddlers to teens through Saturday, July 30. Classes for all skill levels are designed to build strength, coordination, flexibility, performance ability, self esteem, fitness and friendships while offering practical technique in dance fundamentals. Offered will be ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, conditioning, and more, all great for new students just discovering dance, or for students wishing to increase and perfect artistry and technique through the summer. Leave a message at 305-296-9982 or email coffeemilldance@aol.com. For the full schedule, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com
Horse riding camp
The Southernmost Riding Club is offering horseback riding camp for kids from 6 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during June and July. The camp has a dozen horses, an open-air barn, 8 acres to ride on, and a Tiki hut to cool off in while enjoying crafts and games. For information, call Leah Kutner at (305) 501-0611, email southernmostridingclub@gmail.com or visit Southernmost Riding Club on Facebook.
Summer Adventure
The College of the Florida Keys is offering weeklong camp sessions at its Stock Island campus. Camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Art camp will run June 20 for ages 12-15 and July 18 for ages 7-11. The cost is $175 per camper. Future Heroes camp will run June 27 for ages 7-11. Campers will learn what it takes to be a frontline hero. The cost is $175. Tropical Hobbyist camp will run July 11 for ages 7-11, July 18 for ages 12-15 and July 25 for ages 7-11. Campers will learn hands-on about marine ornamental fish and what it takes to raise aquarium fish. Campers will build and take home their own aquarium. The cost is $225. Young Writers camp will run July 11 for ages 12-15. Campers will learn the craft of writing fiction, poetry, drama and short stories. The cost is $175. For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu/summer-camps or email summercamp@cfk.edu.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s ArtCamp!
The Key West Art & Historical Society hosts a wide variety of multiday camps during the summer months for students aged 6 through 12 years old. Each camp focuses on a specific theme that includes art, science, math and history that promote creativity and problem-solving. Students have the opportunity to explore, discover and design projects inside a Civil War-era fort. A wait list is available for filled camps.
Pirate Camp: Curse of the Caribbean
This workshop, June 20-24, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take participants on a five-day high seas adventure in an “open-world” campaign where each crew will make their own decisions, set their own goals and create their adventure. Teams will have to consider time, distance, prevailing winds, ocean currents and provisions as they learn to plot their course as they learn about pirate superstitions. This camp features map reading, logistical planning, team skills, decision-making, and sword fighting.
Archaeology Camp: The Curse of The Maya
This four-day workshop, July 5–8, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take adventure teams on a live-action quest through Mesoamerica to discover the lost civilizations of the Olmec, Aztecs, and Maya. Participants will be challenged with tricks, props, and puzzles as they avoid capture, rescue their friends, and solve the mysterious Mayan calendar. This camp features arts and crafts, outdoor games, character development, team building, and historic content.
Live Action History: War of the Roses
This program, July 18–22, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take participants back in time to relive the great moments in history. Students will recreate these battles as they learn about the history and outcome of the conflict. This camp will feature arts, crafts, character acting, historic content, sword fighting, and battle tactics.
Adventure Camp: Civil Studies
Take part in a five-day adventure, Aug. 1–5, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., that picks up where we last left off during Long Live the King. Will the King Live or Die during our second week of camp? This open-forum adventure allows campers to create the outcome of the story and work together to bring balance back to this mythical world. The camps above are suitable for children from 6 to 12 years old. Due to the intensive nature of our camps, we are unable to accommodate campers younger than 6 years old.
Sewing & Crafting Camp
Learn to make felt stuffed animals, bookmarks, aprons, and design projects at this camp, June 27–July 1, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will cover sewing basics and provide blunt tip needles for the children to work with. The instructor will operate her sewing machines when needed for projects. Children will have time in the afternoons to continue sewing and/or enjoy an assortment of crafts such as air-dry clay, drawing/coloring, collage, and wood crafts. Library books curated by the instructor will also be available for the children to explore, relax and read!
Suncatchers and Mosaics Camp
Learn to make a wide range of suncatchers from materials such as tissue paper, beads, gemstones, and sea glass at this camp, July 11–15, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will also make fun mosaics using the above materials as well as gem stickers and perler beads. Children will have time in the afternoons to continue working on their projects and/or enjoy an assortment of crafts such as air-dry clay, drawing/coloring, collage, and wood crafts. The above two classes are suitable for children 5 to 7 years old.
For information on any of the above KWAHS camps, visit https://www.kwahs.org/education/childrens-programs/artcamp.
Coral Camp
Children 6 to 12 years of age explore and learn about the surrounding marine environment through educational activities at the Reef Relief Environmental Center in Key West. Each day, campers will experience hands-on learning, interactive games and field trips. Field trips include trips to the Key West Marine Park, the Key West Aquarium, and the living coral reef. While Reef Relief’s Coral Camp’s sessions are currently full, the group is accepting wait list applications by email at reefrelief@gmail.com
Key West Library
Key West Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer reading program offers a variety of events for children of all ages. Friday events at 11 a.m. for children from to 5 years old include Pirate Day, June 17; Steve Weeks Concert, June 24; Fairy Tale Days Puppet Show, July 1; Knights and Dragons, July 8; Slime Storytime, July 15; Where Did all the Dinosaurs Go?; July 22 and Make a Splash Marine Biology July 29. For students from 6 to 12, Saturday programs at noon include Dive into Reading, June 18; Slime Fair, June 25; MCSO Animal Farm, July 2; Make A Splash Marine Biology; July 9; Art Day. July 16; and Escape Room, July 23. Teens from 13 to 18 can take challenge to win a $50 gift certificate each Thursday at 4 p.m. with trivia, scavenger hunts, races and Smash Bros. tournaments. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or http://www.facebook.com/keywestlibrary or call 305-292-3595.
MIDDLE/UPPER KEYS
Ocean Reef Club
A wide variety of weekday camps will run until Aug. 12 for ages 5-18. Sailing, scuba, swimming, pickleball, tennis, theater, equestrian, cooking and more are being offered in alternating sessions. Call 305-367-6516 for more information or visit http://www.oceanreef.com/club-life/family-fun/2022-summer-camps.
Dolphin Explorers
Dolphins Plus Bayside will host camps for ages 6-10 from July 4-22 with daily ocean exploring themes. A Junior Dolphin Explorers camp is offered for ages 11-14 beginning July 25. Campers will connect with the resident dolphin pod and learn about the ocean. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with before- and aftercare available. The cost is $375 per week. Call 305-451-1993 for information.
Jacobs Aquatic Center
For swimmers ages 5-12, Jacobs Aquatic Center Camp runs weekly through Aug. 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per week or $45 per day with optional additional group swim lessons. Campers must bring a sack lunch. Water will be provided at all times and an afternoon snack is included. Please do not bring spray sunscreen. For information, call 305-453-7946.
YMCA
A variety of summer camps will run to Aug. 12 for ages 5-11 and a Leaders In Training program for ages 12-17. The cost is $160 per week with a registration fee. Sibling discounts are offered. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The YMCA is located at the Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Street. For information, call 305-453-3422.
Sailing
The Mark Sorensen Sailing Camp is offered to three different age groups ranging from 5-18. Weekly sessions are offered through Aug. 5. Prices vary depending on age from $325-$495 for local students. For information, visit http://www.msysp.org or call 305-747-2600.
MarineLab
Week-long day camps will be June 20 and July 5 with outdoor activities to include snorkeling and science for local children ages 8-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp fee is $400 per camper which includes activities, snorkel gear for the week, lunch and a snack. Sibling discounts are offered. For information, visit http://www.marinelab.org/summer-camps or call 305-451-1139.
REEF Ocean Explorers
Once a week, Reef Environmental Education Foundation will host its Ocean Explorers Single Day Camp to immerse campers in the underwater world. Eight weekly sessions will be offered for campers ages 7-13 on Wednesdays at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers should be comfortable in the water and bring their own water and sack lunch. Camp tuition is $60 per session, $90 for kayak day and $110 for boat snorkel trip. Sibling discounts and eight-camp session discounts are offered. For information, call 305-852-0030.
Scuba
Capt. Slate’s Summer Scuba Camp will run weekly sessions on July 18 and Aug. 1 for ages 11-18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $420 per session and the camp is located in the Casa Mar Village at mile marker 91. For information, call 305-451-3020.
Art
Veronica’s Art Summer Camp will run weekly sessions until June 27 to teach art through mixed medias for ages 7-10. Space is limited. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is held at Our Place in Paradise Art Gallery at mile marker 88 on Plantation Key. The cost is $190 per week. For information, call 305-916-5828.
Islamorada Rec
Founders Park in Islamorada accepts children ages 6-12 for its weekly summer camp sessions running through July 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids will play games and sports, make arts and crafts, watch movies and go swimming at the pool and beach. Camp sessions are $125 per week with sibling discounts offered. Registration is recommended. For more information, call 305-853-1685 or visit islamorada.fl.us.
Founders Park also offers summer sport clinics run by independent coaches affiliated with the park. Those clinics include aquatic instruction for new swimmers, competitive swimmers, springboard divers, synchronized swimmers, a swimming-and-diving combo program and tennis is available. Call Founders Park at 305-853-1685 or visit http://www.islamorada.fl.us to register or for information.
Boarding/Adventure
The oTHErside Boardsports Adventure Summer Camp has one weeklong session available July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 12-15. Campers will wakeboard, skateboard/onewheel, paddleboard, sail/kiteboard and rock climb. The cost is $400 for the week and dropoff/pickup is at mile marker 83, bayside. For information, call 305-853-9728.
Marathon Rec
The Marathon Parks and Recreation Department offers weekly summer camps at Marathon Community Park from July 11 to Aug. 5 for ages 5-11. Space is limited to 30 campers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $80 per week with a $20 sibling discount offered. For more information, call 305-743-6598.
Theater Camp
Marathon Community Theatre is hosting a summer program beginning through July 10 on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. for ages 6-18 with live performances scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8; Saturday, July 9; and Sunday, July 10. The cost is $120 per attendee and the fee includes educational materials, costuming and two performance tickets for guardians to use. Participants may be required to supply personal footwear for costuming. Financial assistance is available from MCT on a need basis. The Marathon Community Theatre is located at 5101 Overseas Highway. For information, contact Jeanette Gierula by phone 305-743-0408 or at gm@marathontheater.org.
Crane Point Nature
Crane Point Museum and Nature Trail is hosting weekly day camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 5 for ages 5-11. Campers will enjoy hiking, kayaking, swimming, fishing, arts and crafts, kiting, treasure hunting, water balloons and more. Early drop-off is available. The cost is $100 per child per week. Register with Charlotte Quinn at cranepointmuseum@gmail.com.
Dolphin Center
Dolphin Research Center has a few spots open for children ages 7-10 in its July 4 weeklong session. Campers will participate in hands-on activities, group discussions, games, crafts and more from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $200 for residents and $300 for non-residents. Each camper should bring at least two snacks per day in addition to their packed lunch. For information visit http://www.dolphins.org/dolphinday_camp.
Pigeon Key
Historic Pigeon Key weeklong day camp sessions July 25 and Aug. 1 available for kids ages 8-16. The cost is $425 for returning camper. For information, visit http://www.pigeonkey.net/education/summer-camp. Questions may be emailed to casey@pigeonkey.net.
Hammock House
St. Columba Episcopal Church will offer free weekday camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children over the age of 5. Teen junior counselors are welcome and aftercare is available. Campers will enjoy field trips, arts and crafts and games. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Space is limited. Registration and information are available by calling 305-743-6412 or emailing stcolumbamarathon.secretary@gmail.com.