Kim Gordon was born and raised in Miami. She was a precocious little curly red-haired child who started singing in musical theater at 4 years old, continuing as a young singer and dancer in many of the local children’s productions.

Her mother, Bernyce Gordon, taught several generations of Miami dancers after her career in vaudeville. Kim learned tap dance, ballet and then vocal training. Her mother always had an upright piano at home and, when Kim was 8 years old, she purchased a baby grand piano. Kim studied and played on that piano “forever.” She still has the baby grand in her home today.