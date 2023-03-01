Larry Smith and his wife, Christine Cordone, played their last gig at the Little Room Jazz Club on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, performing Irish music to a sparsely attended audience. The next several months in Key West, they were isolated as the world shut down. In June 2020, they journeyed to Danville, Pennsylvania to spend time with Larry’s 95-year-old mother.
Except for essential business, everything else was mostly closed. His mother was in an assisted living facility, and they could only see her through a plastic screen. During this period, there were no gigs, no music, nothing except for Larry’s unencumbered music writing with no deadlines — a unique first for him. He wrote 30 songs during the months of COVID-19 lockdown.
Every Thursday night, Larry, his brother, Ed, and a few musicians from Susquehanna University would meet at the local Selingsgrove High School band room to arrange Larry’s newly written music. They would stay far apart and wore masks, except for his brother, the trumpet player.
After several months of making music, things became a little more relaxed and the musicians took off their masks. Larry said he wouldn’t have been able to recognize anyone on the street after playing with them every Thursday night for three months. The masks restricted any hint of recognition.
Larry will sometimes enjoy a drink during a gig. His wife, Christine, bought him a case of beer when they arrived in Danville. Six months later, he hadn’t even opened it. Larry determined he is a social drinker, and they experienced months of no social activity. He also realized that he had written all of this music completely sober.
While at the piano writing music, Larry also had on his laptop and television. This was the most unusual songwriting circumstance, but there was usually an inspiration or subject matter to write about. One song, “Impression of the Insurrection,” came after the January 6 event.
Another song, “Holly Angel,” celebrated the life of Holly Camille, wife and love of his good friend and vocalist, Peter Diamond. Between events on television and the view of the beautiful Susquehanna River, the music flowed like the peaceful river. “Susquehanna Samba” was inspired by the river.
This catalog of songs reflects a calmness provided by the situation and circumstance plus the peaceful environment. When he returned to Key West, Larry tried out some music with his friends and local musicians. He initially had two trumpets, but the songs began to resemble too much of a Mariachi groove. He tried different instruments and finally settled on the two saxophones, Georges Hemund and Les Dudley, a great sound.
Fritz Sigler had recently lost his mother and Larry called to offer condolences. After the call, Larry thought about the guitar and called Fritz back and asked him to perform. Fritz said yes and recommended drummer, Ray Spence, which led to Jeff Dalton on bass to round out the sextet of very good musicians.
The music reflects the “lockdown,” the incredibly difficult pandemic period. Many Key West musicians told how they used this period. Larry’s “lockdown” songwriting will be a way to both reflect and enjoy the result of a stressful time.
One of Larry’s new song is called “Tohu-bohu” which is a Hebrew word that means out of order. The world was definitely tohu-bohu at the time, and this song is reflective. Other songs sound interesting for a myriad of reasons like, “Hail Mary,” “Back Off Jack,” “The Insider,” “The Lockdown Waltz” and many more.
Christine helped with two songs. The first, “All in A Dream,” was written by Larry and Christine in 1978. “Story” is a song written long ago but fits today’s background. It’s an ode to the record industry. The chorus includes, “Isn’t that the way the story goes.” Larry’s Lockdown Band will provide a catalog of music that is sure to entertain. The concert is March 10 at the Key West Theater. You don’t want to miss this concert — get your tickets now.