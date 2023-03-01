2023.03.01 p music depalma lockdown band.jpg

The Lockdown Band, from left are, George Helmut, Ray Spence, Fritz Sigler, Jeff Dalton, Larry Smith and Les Dudley.

 Photo by Ralph De Palma

Larry Smith and his wife, Christine Cordone, played their last gig at the Little Room Jazz Club on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, performing Irish music to a sparsely attended audience. The next several months in Key West, they were isolated as the world shut down. In June 2020, they journeyed to Danville, Pennsylvania to spend time with Larry’s 95-year-old mother.

Except for essential business, everything else was mostly closed. His mother was in an assisted living facility, and they could only see her through a plastic screen. During this period, there were no gigs, no music, nothing except for Larry’s unencumbered music writing with no deadlines — a unique first for him. He wrote 30 songs during the months of COVID-19 lockdown.