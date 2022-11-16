The 11th annual Key West Film Festival gets underway Wednesday, Nov. 16, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, with more than 75 films being shown during the five-day event.

Included in the 2022 lineup are major fall films from Rian Johnson, Sarah Polley, Noah Baumbach, Ethan Coen, Hirokazu Kore-ada, Luka Dhont, Ondi Timoner and Billy Corben.