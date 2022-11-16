The 11th annual Key West Film Festival gets underway Wednesday, Nov. 16, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, with more than 75 films being shown during the five-day event.
Included in the 2022 lineup are major fall films from Rian Johnson, Sarah Polley, Noah Baumbach, Ethan Coen, Hirokazu Kore-ada, Luka Dhont, Ondi Timoner and Billy Corben.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” starring Daniel Craig, from the surprise 2019 hit “Knives Out,” reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson).
In the closing-night feature, “Women Talking,” Sarah Polley directs a great ensemble of women: Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley star as women in an isolated religious colony struggling to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults.
Spotlight Films will include “White Noise,” the latest film from Noah Baumbach, whose film “Marriage Story” played at KWFF 2019. The new film, which opened the New York Film Festival, stars Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Adam Driver, who plays a middle-aged academic Jack whose already askew suburban family life is disrupted by a mysterious “airborne toxic event.”
The Spotlight films will be joined by the previously announced 20th anniversary screening of the seminal Florida film “ Adaptation,” which will feature Chris Cooper being honored in person with the Golden Key Award. Rounding out the Spotlight titles is “The Inspection,” for which director Elegance Bratton will be presented the Golden Key for Breakthrough Director, as his film draws on his own perspective of homophobia in the armed forces to frame the experience of a newly enlisted Marine (Jeremy Pope) going through boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina.
Erin Lee Carr will be honored with the Golden Key for Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking. Carr will attend the festival and participate in a discussion of her body of work with Alissa Wilkinson of Vox.com. Carr is a two-time Emmy nominated producer, director, executive producer and writer.
This year’s LGBTQ films, programmed with the assistance of Eugene Hernandez, the newly named Executive Director of the Sundance Film Festival, and Brian Brooks of Cinetic Media, include Belgium’s official entry to the Academy Awards, “Close” directed by Lukas Dhont; “All Man: The International Male Story,” recounting the story of the mens’ catalog “International Male”; the Israeli swimming thriller “The Swimmer,” and “Finding Her Beat,” which follows a group of Asian women redefining gender roles after being locked out of the world of Taiko drumming. The film is produced by longtime Key West winter visitor, Keri Pickett.
Documentaries take center stage at the festival this year, with music, food, wildlife, space, family and even nudists staking their claim.
“Love, Charlie” tracks the rise and fall of chef Charlie Trotter, and will be accompanied by a wine tasting prior to the film. Making its Florida premiere is Ethan Coen’s “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” former Golden Conch winner Ondi Timoner (Mapplethorpe, 2018) and native Floridian returns with her film “Last Flight Home.” Another KWFF alumnus, Ryan White (“Coded,” 2022) presents his Mars rover documentary “Good Night Oppy.” Swim with whales as the human elements of these glorious animals are revealed in “Patrick and the Whale.” Patrick Beslin and Ivete Lucas (“Pahokee,” 2019) return to the festival with “Naked Gardens,” about the largest naturist colony in America in Jupiter, Florida.
International films include Brazil’s official entry for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language film, “Mars One,” and Academy Award-nominee Hirokazu Kore-ada’s “Broker,” which is also Japan’s official entry for the Oscars. Kore-ada’s last film, “Shoplifters,” also played at KWFF 2018, where it won the Golden Conch for Best Foreign Language film before going on to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.
Florida gets its moment in the sun with the special Florida Focus section. Films include South Florida-based directors Margaret Cardillos’ “ Stranger to Peace,” Robert Requejo Ramos’s “South Beach Shark Club,” — both alumni of KWFF — and Central Florida-based director Eric Bendick’s “ Path of the Path Panther.” Also showing will be a special outdoor, poolside screening of Billy Corben’s “God Forbid,” about the former pool boy who took down the Jerry Falwell Jr. empire.
Special screenings this year include an 80th anniversary screening of “Casablanca,” which will feature a free-to-the-public conversation about the art of screenwriting between Florida Keys Film Commissioner Chad Newman and Academy Award-nominated writer-director and 2019 Golden Key Award winner, Kimberly Peirce.
Returning for the seventh consecutive year is the annual Golden Key for Excellence in Costume Design. This year’s honoree is Jennifer Johnson, whose most recent work in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” can be seen on Netflix.
The shorts programs and Florida feature films were curated from more than 1,000 submissions, with entries from nearly all 50 states and dozens of countries.
The eighth annual Critics Panel also returns, in which top film critics will join in person to cover the seismic changes in the industry this year. Past critics have included Kenneth Turan, Jen Yamato and Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times, Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post, Eric Kohn of Indiewire, Emily Yoshida of New York Magazine, David Fear of Rolling Stone, Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out New York and Amy Nicholson of KPCC-LA’s Film Week, Shirrel Rhoades of the Keys Citizen and Tomris Laffly of Variety.
For information, visit http://www.keywestff.com.