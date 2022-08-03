lobster meal

 Photo provided by Linda’s Photography

Melted butter is optional, but a craving for crustaceans is mandatory at the 25th annual Key West Lobsterfest scheduled Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11-14. The festival salutes the Saturday, Aug. 6, start of the Florida Keys lobster season with events that include an open-air lobster feast on Key West’s famed Duval Street.

Florida lobsters, sometimes called spiny lobsters, are known for their sweet, tender meat. Unlike their northern cousins, the spikey specimens have no claws.