Subtropical temperatures, holiday-themed festivities and unique gifts handcrafted by local and regional artists are among the attractions for people planning a Thanksgiving weekend getaway in the Lower Florida Keys.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, visitors can show their seasonal spirit, enjoy live music and choose artisan gifts for friends and family at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce’s annual Island Art Festival.
The open-air fair features a wide range of creative and musical offerings in an inviting natural setting. The event takes place on the wooded grounds of the chamber’s visitor center, Mile Marker 31, oceanside, on Big Pine Key.
The festival typically features more than 50 artisans and vendors from the Florida Keys, all showcasing original wares that offer a meaningful one-of-a-kind alternative to mass-produced holiday gifts.
They typically range from handmade jewelry and stained glass to paintings, candles, fragrant soaps, wearable art and savory foodstuffs produced locally.
Some artisans offer demonstrations, sharing the secrets behind their creations with festival attendees.
The family-friendly fair also features live music by favorite local entertainers. Food and beverages will be available from vendors, adding to the holiday cheer.
Festival admission and parking are free, but attendees are asked not to bring picnic baskets or coolers.