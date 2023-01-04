Remember “The Stepford Wives,” that eerie tale about robotic housewives. Well, blend that with all those bloody “Chucky” and “Child Play” movies, scary “Annabelle” films, or Twilight Zone tales like “Living Doll” and “Caesar and Me.” Maybe throw in the “Terminator” thrillers. Then you’ll have an idea about the new horror flick called “M3gan.”
One IMDb follower posted the following:
“Chucky had a creepy, scary, cheesy personality. He was a supernatural monster, but he was also a crazy criminal and loser … by contrast, M3gan is a robot play pal for some rich girl whose parents want to overprotect her. M3gan is not really creepy, she is just a killing machine. Imagine Alexa or Siri. There is nothing interesting, human, or passionate about M3gan. She is like an electric drill, a rumba vacuum cleaner, or other electric appliance.”
Another follower noted: “I found it pretty average to be honest: things are pretty cliché sometimes and they still used some jumpscare.”
A third added, “It seems especially in the horror genre nearly everything lately is regurgitated and advertised as something new … an obvious rewrapping of an old classic.”
That pretty well captures the facts.
Yes, “M3gan” is predictably predictable. What would you expect with a movie that taps into so many familiar tropes, recycling the deadly doll theme?
But I think these moviegoers are missing a point: “Chucky” is about a haunted doll. “M3gan” is about an artificial intelligence android gone astray. The messenger may seem the same (a doll), but the message is quite different.
I know a bit about what I’m talking about here. I’ve met the real Chucky.
That is, I’ve spent a lot of time with Robert the Doll, the legendary Key West haunted doll that was the inspiration for all those “Chucky” movies.
Today, you can find Robert, the boy-sized doll in a sailor suit, on display at the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West. Robert was once owned by Robert Eugene Otto, an eccentric artist who belonged to a prominent local family. Legend has it that Robert the Doll could move about and cause mishaps. The story goes that young Otto blamed his own peccadillos on the doll, thus giving rise to the local expression: “Blame it on Robert!”
Robert has sat beside me in board meetings of the Key West Art & Historic Society, the organization that oversees Fort East Martello. (I was a three-term president of KWAHS.)
While artificial intelligence (AI) can seem spooky, it’s not. Hard science is about as far from superstition as you can get.
Nonetheless, the horror is the same, whether you’re talking about haunted dolls that kill people or a technological animatronic figure that kills people.
In the old days, superstition was used to explain unexplainable events. And it makes for a handy suspension of disbelief for a movie plot.
As Arthur C. Clark (author of “2001: A Space Odyssey”) put it: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” And magic and superstition are both irrational beliefs.
Elon Musk (founder of Tesla, Space-X) has warned that AI is “our biggest existential threat.” Even this week, he was talking about “the coming AI takeover.”
In “M3gan,” you will see an example of such a takeover. Here, a toy developer named Gemma (Allison Williams, daughter of news anchor Brian William) invents a smart android designed to serve as a companion for children. However, without bothering to build in the proper fail-safes, Genna allows a prototype doll to babysit her niece Cady (Violet McGraw). You know, protect her.
Bad move.
Like any computer program, M3gan takes her commands literally.
M3gan is physically portrayed by Amie Donald; voiced by Jenna Davis. She is an attractive lifelike doll, not chubby-cheeked cutesy like Chucky or that Betsy Wetsy-type doll in the Twilight Zone. Nor goofy like those haunted ventriloquist dummies you find in “Dead of Night” or “Magic.”
Gotta admit, it makes things a little more horrific to have all the murder and carnage committed by what looks like an American Girl doll. The scary killer is not the one that looks like a homicidal maniac … but the pleasant one you’d least expect. The one you’d want to hold close.