Mango lovers can celebrate the sweet, juicy fruit and its heritage in Key West during the island’s annual Mango Fest, set for Thursday through Sunday, June 23-26.
The event schedule includes photo and art competitions, a silent auction, a gala mango-themed brunch and a Mango Mania Vendor Village to explore and enjoy.
Now in its sixth year, the summer festival honors the tropical fruit that has been a refreshing staple of Florida Keys recipes for generations. Mango trees are abundant in the Keys and the fruit, generally available from late May through October, is used in dishes ranging from salads to seafood sauces and desserts.
Highlighting the schedule is the free-admission Vendor Village with booths featuring all things mango. Attractions are to include artisans’ wares, exhibits, mango merchandise and enticing edibles incorporating the delicacy sometimes called the “king of fruit.”
Festival goers can explore the village and enjoy its offerings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Key West’s spacious open-air Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Ave.
Entries in the mango-themed art contest are to be displayed at the village and also auctioned. The contest is open to everyone and pieces must depict the mango in some form.
Entries in the mango photo contest are to be posted at mangofestkeywest.com/photo-contest, where fans can vote for their favorites. Art contest entries are to appear there as well.
Festivities conclude following the “Everything Mango Brunch” set for midday Sunday, June 26, at the Lost Kitchen Supper Club at 6810 Front St., Stock Island. The menu created by Chef Martin Liz features delicacies ranging from house made mango-fennel chicken sausage to lobster Benedict with mango hollandaise sauce.
According to Mango Fest organizers, a few surprise events including a kickoff party are in the works, so fans of the mouthwatering fruit should check http://www.mangofestkeywest.com for updates.
Proceeds from the festival and its activities are to benefit the Key West Police Athletic League’s youth educational and sporting programs.