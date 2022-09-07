New old seven

In the Middle Keys, a 60-passenger tram will soon transport visitors along a 2.2-mile span of the historic Old Seven-Mile Bridge to tiny Pigeon Key.

 Photo by Andy Newman/TDC

The bustling community of Marathon boasts the modern conveniences of a small island airport for private and public aircraft, a newly constructed hospital, high-tech library, a lively performance theater and a variety of cozy inns, luxury resorts, waterside vacation homes, RV parks, marinas and casual dining spots.

Marathon is listed on Monarch City USA’s roster — the only Florida Keys city to be listed — one of just 17 designated cities in Florida. Monarch City USA encourages municipalities to help the monarch butterfly population grow through planting nectar plants.