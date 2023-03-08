Original Marathon Seafood Festival

In its 47th year, the Original Marathon Seafood Festival is one of the Keys’ largest with attendees gathering every March at the Marathon Community Park.

The main attractions for attendees at the Original Marathon Seafood Festival, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, are the local shrimp, lobster and stone crab alongside a variety of fresh “fishermen-to-fork” menu favorites.

