You have to travel South Carolina’s State Road 21 through Beaufort, Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island and Hunting Island before getting to the end of the road to reach the small barrier island called Fripp Island where Marjory Lee grew up.

I mention this only to give a glimpse at the isolated, yet charming, roots and background that helped form the musical paradox of life experiences of a child who learned to sing before she learned to speak. At age 4, Marjory Lee made her debut on stage, at a local talent show, singing “Talk to The Animals” from “Dr. Doolittle.” She learned the song before she learned to read.