Mark Rose was born and raised in front of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Trudy and Forrest Rose. His mother was a piano teacher and taught all her children to play music, but Mark was the only one who went on to a career in music. His band director, Charles Westfall, convinced Mark to learn to play saxophone, starting in the sixth grade. He graduated from Watson High School in 1977.

Westfall had a dance band on the side, and Mark performed often, meeting other musicians and bands. Mark attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He studied and played with a well-respected jazz educator, Gene Aitken, performing in a jazz band called Cross Currents.