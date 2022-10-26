Unsanctioned Fantasy Fest main

The Masquerade March, aka the Locals Parade, fills Fleming Street during a Fantasy Fest.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Vibrantly costumed revelers will demonstrate their lighthearted mind-set during the Captain Morgan Masquerade March, a lively walking parade set for Friday, Oct. 28.

The promenade through Key West’s historic Old Town is a focal element of the island city’s Fantasy Fest, a lavish annual costuming and masking celebration which runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. The 2022 festival is themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” with marchers encouraged to dress as colorful characters from cult films, favorite cartoons and classic offerings in other entertainment genres.