mel fisher

Key West’s annual Mel Fisher Days celebration will feature a series of events beginning Friday, Sept. 2, and running through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at multiple island locations.

 Photo provided by fla-keys.com

Four centuries ago this September, the legendary Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, along with several other 1622 fleet vessels, met their fate in a “storme and fearfull tempest” in the Florida Straits.

In 1985, the world watched in wonder as treasure hunter Mel Fisher and his “Golden Crew” capped off a dramatic 16-year search with the discovery of the Atocha’s rich primary cultural deposit — the Mother Lode, 23 miles off of Key West.