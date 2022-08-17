P Mel Fisher parade

Treasure salvor Mel Fisher arrives by Pedi-Cab to his party celebrating the proclamation of Mel Fisher Day in Key West on July 20, 1998.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Four centuries ago this September, the legendary Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, along with several other 1622 fleet vessels, met their fate in a “storme and fearfull tempest” in the Florida Straits.

In 1985, the world watched in wonder as treasure hunter Mel Fisher and his “Golden Crew” capped off a dramatic 16-year search with the discovery of the Atocha’s rich primary cultural deposit — the Mother Lode, 23 miles off of Key West.