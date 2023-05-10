2023.05.10 p music depalma emerson

Cincinnati native Mike Emerson moved to Key West full-time in 2002. Emerson has been playing guitar since age 12 and is known for his jazz influences.

 Photo by Ralph de Palma

Mike Emerson was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began playing guitar, which his brother Glenn bought him, at age 12. He attended high school in Northern Kentucky and would perform with bands in local country bars but was attracted to jazz very early. He studied with jazz guitarist Cal Collins, who had recorded with Benny Goodman and Rosemary Clooney.

Emerson became proficient enough that when Collins toured, he would teach Collins’ students. After high school, Mike attended the University of Cincinnati, studying computer science. He broke away from college to tour with a “show band” that would assume various names, traveling coast to coast for most of the 1970s. Their agency also included famous artists, such as Natalie Cole. The agency would book the band at both medium and large events, including opening for Ramsey Lewis and Ray Charles.