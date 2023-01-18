Christine Mild as Patsy Cline

Christine Mild returns to Key West with her tribute to Patsy Cline in ‘Back In Baby’s Arms,’ Jan. 18-21 at Red Barn Theatre.

 Photo illustration provided by Red Barn Theater

If you close your eyes and let the music wash over you, you’ll swear you’re listening to Patsy Cline singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” or “Crazy” or “I Fall To Pieces,” backed by her wonderful country band.

That’s how good Christine Mild is in “Back In Baby’s Arms,” her stellar tribute to Patsy Cline, set for Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 18-21 at Key West’s Red Barn Theatre.