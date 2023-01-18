shane smith & the saints

Shane Smith & the Saints join other leading Americana and ‘Red Dirt’ musical acts at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.

Performances by American Aquarium, Ian Munsick, Pat Green, the Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and other leading Americana and “Red Dirt” musical acts are among the anticipated highlights for audiences Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 24-28, at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.

mile 0 fest

More than 60 artists are to perform at the annual festival, all representing the Red Dirt and Americana musical styles that incorporate elements of rock, country and the American roots tradition. The event’s “Mile 0” moniker refers to Key West’s location at the beginning, or “Mile 0,” of U.S. Highway 1.