Performances by American Aquarium, Ian Munsick, Pat Green, the Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and other leading Americana and “Red Dirt” musical acts are among the anticipated highlights for audiences Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 24-28, at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.
More than 60 artists are to perform at the annual festival, all representing the Red Dirt and Americana musical styles that incorporate elements of rock, country and the American roots tradition. The event’s “Mile 0” moniker refers to Key West’s location at the beginning, or “Mile 0,” of U.S. Highway 1.
Attendees can enjoy Key West’s subtropical “winter” climate during five days of main stage shows at the open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 Quay Road in Truman Waterfront Park.
The main-stage performances are to be complemented by shows at other island locations, with featured talents entertaining fans at popular bars, resorts and theaters around Key West.
The musical lineup features groups and bands ranging from emerging artists to critically acclaimed stars of the genre. As well as the headliners already listed, performers include Morgan Wade, Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Bri Bagwell, the Red Dirt Rangers and other notables.
While enjoying the stellar musicianship, audiences at Truman Waterfront Park can purchase offerings from food and libation vendors and chalet tents with full-service bars.
In addition, attendees can choose to participate in Key West activities ranging from a half-day fishing derby to offbeat “Tipsy Tikis” cocktail cruises.
Festival admission options include five-day “beach bum” passes and single-day passes, each allowing entrance into all event venues.