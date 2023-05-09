monroe county 200

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners cordially invites the public to its upcoming bicentennial Sunset Celebration, set to take place on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to sunset. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, food, and friends in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the county.

Henry Flagler’s Old Seven-Mile Bridge is an iconic and historic landmark that spans from Marathon to Pigeon Key and is the perfect setting for this momentous occasion. Guests can enjoy a beautiful Florida Keys sunset while listening to live music by the 79th Street Band, dancing on the bridge and savoring delicious locally inspired appetizers from Marathon High School’s culinary class and beverages from locally grown produce from Grimal Grove. The U.S. Navy will also host a flyover at 7 across the bridge. The Navy is also celebrating 200 years in Monroe County this year. Beer and wine will be available for a charge through the Marathon Rotary.