decision to leave

In “Decision to Leave” — the new romantic mystery by South Korea’s Park Chan-wook — we meet Jang Hae-Jun, an insomniac policeman who is investigating the death of a retired immigration worker. Did the man fall off the steep mountain … or was he pushed?

Hae-Jun and his partner come to suspect the victim’s wife, Song Seo-Rae. After all, she shows little grief over the loss of her husband. And she displays bruises and a possessive tattoo.

