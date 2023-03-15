10 reasons why 'The Trouble with Angels' still holds up

Elizabeth Scalia writing for Aleteia notes that 1966’s “The Trouble With Angels” remains a family favorite in many households. Meant to be a Pollyanna-free showcase for the teenaged Hayley Mills, the comedy — “formulaic, sentimental and unapologetically Catholic” — delivers moments that are “scathingly brilliant!”
Her are the Top 10 moments that make the film great:
10) It’s based on a true story: The movie is adapted from the novel “Life with Mother Superior” by Jane Trahey, who attended a Catholic day school near Chicago. Mary Clancy’s character was based on Trahey’s friend Mary Courtney, who later became Sister John Eudes, a Sinsinawa Dominican.
9) The train scene: When we meet Mary Clancy and Rachel Devery on their way to St. Francis Academy, Mary is smoking a cigarette (a vice and recurring plot device). We get an introduction to her quick wit as a woman exclaims in disgust, “Really! A child of your age, smoking?” and Mary replies without missing a beat, “I’m not a child, madam; I’m a midget with bad habits.”
8) The smoking scene: While cleaning out a cellar, Mary and Rachel smoke Mary’s uncles’ cigars. Fanning the smoke toward a window, they startle the elderly and deaf Sister Prudence, who rings the fire alarm. Mary and Rachel notice the sirens and muse, “Sounds close” just before a firefighter’s ax comes through the window. Suddenly, the Reverend Mother bursts in and gives the girls a withering look, asking, “Where’s the fire?”
7) The “mother-daughter” relationship between Mary and Mother Superior: Initially antagonistic, we see that some of Mother Superior’s ire toward her wayward pupil may come from her own understanding of herself. After the fire alarm, Mary and Rachel expect to be expelled; however, Mother Superior grants a “reprieve.” Sister Ligouri expresses surprise.
“Well, it’s a good thing you didn’t make book on it,” Mother Superior responds. “Mary has a will of iron. To bend but not to break … to yield but not capitulate … to have pride but also humility. This has always been my struggle, Sister. Can I be less tolerant of Mary than the Church has been of me?”
6) Rachel’s “alternative school”: Mother Superior confronts Mr. Petrie, headmaster of the rival “New Trends School,” a progressive boarding school that offers classes in planting sweet potatoes and “silent piano” lessons. Mother Superior says, “I’m convinced that your school encourages barbarism and concerns itself only with free thinking, free-wheeling and finger-painting.” Mr. Petrie replies, “The finest educational minds in the country happen to be on our side!” And Mother Superior exclaims, “God is on ours!”
5. The sewing scene: Mary Clancy learns that Reverend Mother had a promising worldly future in fashion design before she “found something better.”
4) The nursing home scene: When the school brings the girls to a local senior center to sing Christmas carols, Mary comes face to face with “what it means to live a life where love gives no guarantees.” She sees a woman weeping in the arms of the Reverend Mother as she recounts all she had done for her children, who never visit her. “Nothing was too much for me to do,” the grieving woman says. As the nun encourages her make one more sacrifice for the sake of her children, Mary shouts, “I hope I die young and very wealthy!”
3) Binders: When the overworked Sister Rose Marie is instructed by Mother Superior to do something about “emerging chest issues,” she exclaims, “But I don’t know anything about binders!”
2) Hayley Mills: The talented young actress makes Mary’s rebelliousness seems real, reasonable and innocent, while bringing touches of kindness and authenticity to her portrayal of Mary. That’s no mean feat in a role that could have come off like a Dennis the Menace cartoon.
1) Rosalind Russell: That cigarettes-and-whiskey-flavored voice holds you in her thrall. A pro like Russell makes the most of every line. She reveals a moment of human vulnerability at the casket of beloved Sister Ligouri. And her dignity in the face of Mary and Rachel’s ignorance is poignant.
Aleteia sums it up this way: “Simply the greatest Reverend Mother Superior in film-dom, hands down.”
What were your favorite moments?