NFL quarterback Tom Brady just announced that he’s retiring — for good. The end of a great football career. 23 years in all.
He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading them to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles. In 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to three playoff appearances, two division titles and winning Super Bowl LV, giving him 10 Super Bowl appearances in all.
His NFL career records and awards would take several pages to list.
Needless to say, Tom Brady has many fans. Perhaps most prominent was a group of Patriots fans known as the “Over 80 for Brady” club; a handful of little old ladies who were super fans of Tom Terrific.
After Brady retired for the first time in 2022, he announced that he would be producing a movie titled “80 for Brady,” a sports comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four lifelong friends who travel to Houston to attend Super Bowl LI. It recounts their journey to see their favorite quarterback player.
The grandson of one member of the “Over 80 for Brady” gals pitched the idea for a film.
Tom Brady appears in the movie, along with former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.
In addition to the four Academy Award-winners as leads, the supporting players include Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Rob Corddry, Billy Porter, Alex Moffat, Patton Oswald, Sara Gilbert and Sally Kirkland, to name several.
“80 for Brady” is now showing in theaters, just at the moment the NFL’s most famous quarterback retires for a second time.
The movie’s theme song — “Gonna Be You” — was written by Diane Warren. It’s performed by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry. The official music video shows them performing while wearing football jerseys similar to the ones worn by the women in the film.
The Washington Post calls it “a serviceable mash-up of sitcom and sports flick.” TheWrap sees it as “a 90-something minute Super Bowl commercial.” And Kramer vs. Kramer said, “The four female stars are wonderful — and up to the task of making sure everyone in the theater has a good time.”
If you’re a Tom Brady fan, you will want to see it. More for the feel-good nostalgia than the game of football.