NFL quarterback Tom Brady just announced that he’s retiring — for good. The end of a great football career. 23 years in all.

He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading them to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles. In 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to three playoff appearances, two division titles and winning Super Bowl LV, giving him 10 Super Bowl appearances in all.

srhoades@aol.com