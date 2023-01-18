You’ve seen variations on this theme before, whether it be “Grumpy Old Men,” “St. Vincent,” “Gran Turino,” or TV’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The garrulous old guy who may have socially redeeming qualities.

In fact, you’ve seen this movie before too, in the form of the Oscar-nominated Swedish offering, “A Man called Ove” (2015).

srhoades@aol.com