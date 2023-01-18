You’ve seen variations on this theme before, whether it be “Grumpy Old Men,” “St. Vincent,” “Gran Turino,” or TV’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The garrulous old guy who may have socially redeeming qualities.
In fact, you’ve seen this movie before too, in the form of the Oscar-nominated Swedish offering, “A Man called Ove” (2015).
Was there a need to remake it? Not really, for “A Man called Ove” was a widely admired film.
The main reason you’ll want to see this English-language remake — now titled “A Man Called Otto” — is because it stars Tom Hanks.
Hanks is one of America’s most beloved actors, a two-time Oscar-winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Honor. His films have grossed nearly $10 billion worldwide.
“A Man Called Otto” (pretty much like the plot of “A Man called Ove”) follows an ill-tempered old man as he faces retirement, deals with his wife’s recent death and makes several bumbling attempts at suicide. Frequently at odds with his quirky neighbors, a bothersome cat and a pregnant woman, Otto becomes drawn into their lives and coming to terms with his own.
It is generally a feel-good movie.
While Swedish actor Rolf Lassgård did a good job as Ove Lindahl, Tom Hanks does equally well as Otto Anderson. But starring an A-Lister like Hanks in a remake guarantees a larger audience — and larger box office than the original’s $29.4 million. “Otto” is sure to overtake it.
Even so, Splice Today says, “Hanks isn’t right for this part.” And the We’re Watching What? Podcast agrees, observing, “Hanks’ offscreen persona gets too much in the way of the film.” But Peter Travers of ABC News observes, “As always, Tom Hanks is in there pitching.”
To play Otto as a youngster, Tom Hanks’ son Truman steps in for his dad. Mariana Treviño (“Mentiras”) takes on the role of the quick-witted new neighbor.
The Jewish Chronicles concludes, “There is a welcome air of optimistic universality about this adaptation that remains the driving force behind both films. “A Man Called Otto” may not be perfect, but its message is sure to resonate with a great number of people.”