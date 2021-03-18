Recently we looked at Quora’s Top 10 Movie Endings. Everybody seemed to agree with “Planet of the Apes,” that scene with Charlton Heston coming across the Statue of Liberty in the sand. But I had others on my list, so here they are:
10) “Nashville” (1975) — When country singer Barbara Jean (Ronee Blakley) is shot on stage, throwing the audience, aspiring star Winifred (Barbara Harris) launches into “It Don’t Worry Me,” first with uncertainty, and then with growing confidence as the choir joins in.
9) “Sunset Boulevard” (1950) — Faded movie star Nora Desmond (Gloria Swanson) is arrested for the murder of screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) but doesn’t move until the press arrives — with cameras — so she can give her final performance, a long walk down the stairs, directly at us as the movie ends.
8) “Shane” (1953) — Gunfighter Shane (Alan Ladd) has cleaned up the town, but as he rides off young Joey (Brandon De Wilde) runs after him shouting, “Shane! Come back!”
7) “Easy Rider” (1969) — Countercultural motorcyclists Billy (Dennis Hopper) and Wyatt (Peter Fonda) are shot by passing rednecks. An aerial shot shows Wyatt’s burning motorcycle on the roadside.
6) “In a Lonely Place” (1950) — A screenwriter (Humphrey Bogart) shows his girlfriend (Gloria Grahame) his violent side. By the time he’s proved innocent of murder, she says it “doesn’t matter — it doesn’t matter at all.” There was no going back to where they were.
5) “The Sixth Sense” (1999) — A kid (Haley Joel Osment) sees dead people and Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) discovers the truth of it in the finale of this M. Night Shyamalan shocker.
4) “Some Like It Hot” (1959) — After wealthy Osgood Fielding III (Joe E. Brown) learns that Daphne (Jack Lemon) is not a woman but merely a guy in drag, he shrugs, “Nobody’s perfect.”
3) “Seven” (1995) — A crazed killer (Kevin Spacey) leads two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) to an open field where a box is delivered. What’s inside is the shocker.
2) “Citizen Kane” (1941) — George Foster Kane’s last word — “Rosebud” — is explained in the final fireside shot.
1). “Casablanca” (1943) — Rick (Humprey Bogart) and Louis (Claude Rains) walk away in the fog as Rick says: “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
Any others on your list?