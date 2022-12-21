A few years ago, director Damien Chazelle gave us a candy-colored song-and-dance, well-choreographed look at Los Angeles in “La La Land.” His idea was “to take the old musical but ground it in real life where things don’t always exactly work out.” The film won six Oscars.

“La La Land” was a fictional look at Hollywood, a mix between LA of the 1940s and ‘50s with the LA of today.

srhoades@aol.com