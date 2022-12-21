A few years ago, director Damien Chazelle gave us a candy-colored song-and-dance, well-choreographed look at Los Angeles in “La La Land.” His idea was “to take the old musical but ground it in real life where things don’t always exactly work out.” The film won six Oscars.
“La La Land” was a fictional look at Hollywood, a mix between LA of the 1940s and ‘50s with the LA of today.
Now, Chazelle returns to Hollywood in his latest film, “Babylon.” It’s currently playing in theaters across the country.
This new appraisal of Hollywood goes back to the early days, the late ‘20s. Talkies are just coming in. Scandal and excess is rampant. You would think Chazelle was remaking Nathaniel West’s nightmarish “The Day of the Locust” after reading Kenneth Anger’s scandalous “Hollywood Babylon.” While the film makes reference to “Singin’ in the Rain,” the tone of this story is far removed from that bouncy, romantic musical classic.
Not quite a film à clef, the characters in “Babylon” are a mashup of Hollywood icons, large and small. For example, the Fatty Arbuckle-Virginia Rappe scandal is depicted, but here he’s called Piggy.
In “Babylon” we focus on Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), a matinee idol in the image of John Gilbert or Douglas Fairbanks. He’s known for his flamboyant parties and mega-stardom, but faces the change of talking pictures.
Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) is mindful of original “It Girl” Clara Bow, but here portrayed as an aspiring actress gone wild. (An aside: This may be Robbie’s best role yet.)
The venomous Photoplay columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart) is loosely based on British novelist Elinor Glynn, with a dash of Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons. As we discover, her sensational journalism can make or break a star.
Black jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) is patterned after movie bandleader Curtis Mosby.
Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) is an obvious homage to lesbian-chic Anna May Wong.
We encounter Ina Conrad (Olivia Wilde), Jack’s ex-wife. And Estelle Conrad (Katherine Waterson), the stage actress who is Jack’s third wife.
We meet George Munn (Lucas Haas), a successful film producer and Jack’s friend; Don Wallach (Jeff Garlin), a hard-partying studio executive; along with other filmmakers (Spike Jonze, Flea and Olivia Hamilton).
Actresses include Marion Davies (Chloe Fineman), William Randolph Hearst’s paramour; and Colleen Moore (Samara Weaving, with signature bobbed haircut), who is positioned as Nellie’s rival.
Nellie’s love interest is Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a wannabe actor inspired by René Cardona, a director, actor and screenwriter from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. We see much of the story through his outsider eyes.
As The Hollywood Reporter sums it up: “Chazelle maps the rise and fall of these players in the evolving Hollywood ecosystem as they are chewed up and spat out by the moral decay that eventually was rejected by the American public.”
The film’s opening half-hour is a hyper-kinetic syncopated concentration of hedonistic revelry, with hundreds of extras forming “a heaving throng of bodies either dripping in bugle beads, sequins and fancy headdresses or nude to varying degrees and indulging in more uninhibited sex and drugs than your average night at Studio 54.”
Time Magazine called it “a manic sprawl that only pretends to celebrate cinema.” Variety saw it as “well-acted, well-crafted glitz and glamour,” but noted that its “overwhelming muchness is exhausting.” The Hollywood Reporter described it as a “nonstop explosion of Jazz Age excess.”
Nellie is catapulted to stardom before anyone figures out that her partying, gambling and generally trashy behavior might cause problems. And, of course, Nellie’s opportunistic father (Eric Roberts) shows up to get in on her earnings.
A mob boss (Toby Maguire, attempting to out-weird Dean Stockwell’s character in “Blue Velvet”) gets involved when Nellie’s gambling debts start to pile up.
However, the story Chazelle really wants to tell is Jack’s. “Babylon” follows his fortunes from being the highest-paid star in Hollywood to getting unceremoniously dumped by Irving Thalberg (Max Minghella) after failing to make the transition to talkies. To make matters more tragic, his downfall is chronicled in the pages of Photoplay.
The film’s underlying theme is about the ephemeral nature of stardom.
Yes, “Babylon” is Damien Chazelle’s exhausting three-plus-hour poison-pen letter to Hollywood of the ‘20s and ‘30s.
La La Land, it’s not.