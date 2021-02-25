My ol’ pal Bill Burkett, a noted science fiction writer, asked why I’ve never offered a list of the Top 10 time travel movies. “It’s about time,” he said.
OK, but where (and when) to begin?
“The Time Machine,” that old movie based on the H.G. Wells story, has to be ground zero for time travel films. And while “Groundhog Day” is one of my favorite comedies of all time, I can’t decide whether its loopy plot is about time travel … or just about being stuck in time.
Nevertheless, here are 10-plus films that clearly fit the bill.
10) “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012) — A trio of reporters set out to interview an eccentric scientist (Mark Duplass) who is advertising for a companion to join him for a time traveling journey.
9) “Looper” (2012) — An older assassin (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to deal with his younger self (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). How do you outsmart yourself?
8) “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (2009) — A librarian (Eric Bana) find that his ability to time travel is disruptive to his marriage.
7) “Planet of the Apes” (1968) — OK, you don’t realize that the monkeyshines in this sci-fi adventure involves time travel ‘til the very end. Hope I didn’t spoil it, but if you haven’t seen this movie by now, you’re living in a cave.
6) “12 Monkeys” (1995) — An expendable prisoner (Bruce Willis) gets sent back in time to find the cause of a virus that devastated mankind. Look for Brad Pitt in a scene-stealer role.
5) “The Terminator” (1984, 1991, 2003, 2009, 2015, 2019) — A killer cyborg comes from the future to fix the past in this endless series of Arnold Schwarzenegger-style epics.
4) “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) — Two high-tech soldiers (Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt) hop back and forth to fight a future war with aliens in this well-handled sci-fi adventure.
3) “About Time” (2013) — A father and son (Dombnall Gleeson and Bill Nighy) possess a time traveling gene. So why shouldn’t young Tim go back in time and win the girl if she looks like Mary (Rachel McAdams). Yep, this concept works for me.
2) “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989, 1991, 2020) — Those lovable doofuses (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) hop into a telephone booth and go skipping through time in three Bill & Ted movies, going to Hell and back while pursuing a faltering musical career.
1) “Back to the Future” (1985, 1989, 1990) — Marty McFly (Michael A. Fox) delivers one great time-travel story sliced in three great movies. You guessed it: I always wanted to own a DeLorean after seeing this time-bending romp.
Others? “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home,” “Primer,” “Predestination,” “Source Code,” “Interstellar,” “Tenet,” and “Donnie Darko” wind up on many time travel movie lists. We will grant their credentials, but the 10 listed above are still my picks.
How about yours? Don’t waste any time letting me know.