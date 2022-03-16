Agnès Varda opened her autobiographical film by saying, “I’m playing the role of a little old lady, pleasantly plumb and talkative, telling her life story.” Yet, she professed, it was other people that she’s really interested in, others who intrigue her.
As Varda (1928–2019) explained in her film, looking at others is like looking at landscapes. But when she looked within herself, she saw beaches. Thus, the title of this documentary, “The Beaches of Agnès” (“Les plages d’Agnès”). It’s playing at the Tropic Cinema tonight as an entry in the NOW Women’s Film Festival.
In the film, we watch as Agnès toddles around a sandy beach, setting up mirrors and frames facing the sea. The mirrors symbolize a camera reflecting what they see. She walks backward to signal going back in time. She invites circus acrobats onto this beach that represents her life. She sails a boat from Sete to Paris as an allegory of the journey of her career.
She wanted this portrait to show her as if reflected in an old mirror, showing that familiar bowl-shaped haircut, her scarf blowing in the wind. She said the mirrors remind her of her parents’ bedroom in Brussels, where she grew up.
If you’re a cinephile, you probably knowVarda from her films. “Cleo from 5 to 7,” “Le Bonheur,” and “Vagabond” are among her classics.
She was married to a famous French director (Jacques Demy), covered the Chinese and Cuban revolutions, and supported feminism when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. Her first film, 1954’s “La Pointe Courte,” is considered a stylistic precursor to the French New Wave films.
This was not her first foray into biographical films. She created an excellent documentary about her late husband, “The Universe of Jacques Demy.” And her documentary “The Gleaners and I” offered a tantalizing glimpse into her then-life.
She said of her early days as a filmmaker, “I had seen very few films, which, in a way, gave me both the naivety and the daring to do what I did.” So it’s not surprising that her films have a distinct experimental style about them.
“The Beaches of Agnès” typifies that experimentation. A most unusual — and fascinating — approach to a self-portrait.