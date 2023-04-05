How do you make a film about inventing Air Jordan sneakers without portraying basketball player Michael Jordan in the story? Trust director and co-star Ben Affleck to do it — and do it well. While a mess of a person, Affleck is a talented filmmaker.
Remember “Argo” or “The Town”? Or “Gone Baby Gone”?
He’s even better when teamed up with his childhood buddy Matt Damon. Remember “Good Will Hunting”?
With “Air: Courting a Legend,” you get both. And more.
Affleck populated his new film with not only himself and Damon, but with Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.
The script was written by Alex Convery, appearing on 2021’s Black List under the title “Air Jordan.” The Black List is an annual survey of the “most-liked” motion picture screenplays not yet produced. However, Amazon Studios picked it up with Affleck and Damon attached.
“Air” depicts the true story of the origin of Nike’s Air Jordan line of basketball shoes and athletic apparel. Matt Damon portrays Sonny Vaccaro, the shoe salesman who worked to sign Jordan to his first sneaker deal during his NBA rookie year in 1984. Affleck takes on the role of Nike co-founder and former CEO Phil Knight.
Although not directly involved with the film, Michael Jordan met with Ben Affleck prior to the start of production to give the project his blessing. The basketball legend is known to be very protective about controlling the narrative of his life.
“Mike, I’m not going to make the movie if you’re not cool with something about it,” said Affleck. “I just won’t do it. I want to know what’s important to you. Interestingly, and tellingly, he had a few things that mattered.”
The casting of Viola Davis as his mother was Jordan’s idea. He also requested that Howard White, vice president of Nike’s Jordan Brand, be included as a character in the film.
As Affleck recalls, “He was very clear. He was the one who told me about Nike executive Howard White, who wasn’t in the original script.” So Chris Tucker was added to play the role.
“And I said, ‘Any anecdotes about your dad?’ And without going into any more detail, he actually talked about his mom, who wasn’t really in the script.”
“None of this would have ever happened without my mother,” Jordan said.
“That’s when I understood what the movie was,” says Affleck. “Talking to him about his mom was incredibly moving, and I realized, ‘Oh, this isn’t about Nike.’”
When asked who he had in mind to play her, Jordan looked at Affleck real straight and said, “Viola Davis, that’s my mom.”
“By the way, there’s one line for the mother character in the movie at this point,” says Affleck. “And I’m thinking, “Oh my God, he wants me to offer this to Viola Davis. How am I going to offer Viola Davis a movie with one line? That’s not going to happen.”
But he was like, “That’s my mom. He was dead serious, and that was it. Discussion was over. However it happened, it wasn’t his problem, but it was going to happen. And I was like, ‘OK, Mike.’ ”
How did Affleck get Viola Davis? “Begging,” he laughs. “I’m sure it was because I said, ‘Michael Jordan wants you to play his mom.’ It certainly wasn’t ‘Ben Affleck wants you to be in his movie.’ ”
Affleck considers Davis “the best actor in the world.” He says, “I always felt that if I was a director one day, and I had Viola Davis in a movie, that would really be something. That would mean the world to me.”
So here you go, Ben Affleck breathing new life into his career with a new movie. It will undoubtedly work.