Move over, John Wick. Meet Nobody, an unassuming family man who is more than he seems. When he acts like a wimp during a home invasion, his family and friends think less of him. Everyone asks why he did not try to stop the burglars. But he doesn’t have a good answer for them.
Then, when his daughter tells him the robbers took her kitty-kat bracelet, he decides to do something about it. A man has his limits. So he tracks down the culprits based on a tattoo he spotted on one of their wrists.
That sets off a chain of events which leaves a body count that’d take an electronic calculator to keep up with.
“Nobody” is the name of this action-packed, guns-blazing, fists-flying, bombs busting, revenge flick starring Bob Odenkirk. You can catch it at select movie theaters, or on such streaming video platforms as Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Apple+.
You remember Odenkirk, the guy who played that sly lawyer on the TV series “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad.” You wouldn’t think of him as a tough guy, but this new movie will change your mind … big time.
At the beginning (and again at the end) of this take-your-breath-away, non-stop thriller, the cops ask, “Who the (blank) are you?”
“Me?” he answers. “I’m nobody.”
But we learn differently.
Turns out, Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is more than just a quiet factory worker with a wife and two kids … and a repetitively boring life where the garbage collector disses him by not picking up the trash. You see, he used to be an auditor during the war. No, we’re not talking about a bean counter.
As Hutch explains it, “Short story long, I used to be what they call an auditor for those three-letter agencies. An auditor, as in, uh … the last guy any organization wants to see at their door. I couldn’t arrest anyone, so I used to make sure that there was no one left to …”
He tells this to a dying Russian mobster. Seems he’s ticked off a notorious Russian money launderer named Yulian Kuznetsov (Alexey Serebryakov) by killing his brother during a knock-down, knife-wielding, pipe-swinging fistfight on a public bus. The Ruskies were harassing a young female passenger.
And nobody could let that happen.
Predictably, the entire Russian Mafia (at least it seems like all of them) comes after him.
Fighting alongside Hutch in the epic battle at the factory where he works is his supposedly-dead half-brother (RZA of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan) and his retired-from-the-FBI dad (Christopher Lloyd of “Back to the Future” fame).
Hutch Mansell: “You brought a lot of shotguns.”
His dad: “You brought a lot of Russians.”
Interesting that Russians are the bad guys in “Nobody,” considering director Ilya Naishuller is himself a Russian. Born in Moscow, but educated at the Tisch School of Arts, he is best known for his music videos.
Lloyd practically steals the show as the elderly shotgun-toting father who takes leave from the nursing home to help his son face down the onslaught of Russian killers. Retirement was getting boring.
Odenkirk himself came up with the idea for the movie following his own experience with a home invasion. Although he managed to trap the burglars in his basement, he fantasized how he might have handled the situation if he were “a badass.”
It’s an interesting recipe: Take a spaghetti western titled “Nobody Is My Name” and mix in Clint Eastwood’s shoot-‘em-up turn as The Man With No Name, add a liberal helping of “The History of Violence” and ramp it up “John Wick” style, then you have 92 non-stop, rat-a-tat-tat, bang-bang, boom-boom minutes of what The Hollywood Reporter describes as “enjoyably absurd violence.”
From “Better Call Saul” to a badass “Nobody,” this may be a career transforming moment for Bob Odenkirk. And likely the beginning of a new movie franchise.
Even more tantalizing, Naishuller has hinted at a possible crossover film combining “Nobody” and “John Wick.” As for the dead bodies, could anybody count that high?