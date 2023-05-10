Ever belong to a book club? If so, you’ll know that sometimes it’s difficult for members to stay on topic. In the 2018 film “Book Club,” it was kinda like that. After the four friends (played by Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candace Bergen) read the steamy bestseller “Fifty Shades of Grey,” their love lives took an interesting turn. That made it hard to focus on books.

Now in a sequel — “Book Club: The Next Chapter” — the gals take their book club to Italy. Sort of the “the fun girls’ trip they never had.” You can be pretty sure there’s more than reading going on. And you won’t be surprised when things go astray. After all, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are also back for the trip.

