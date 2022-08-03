I could easily imagine myself in this new Brad Pitt movie called “Bullet Train.” I’ve ridden the Shinkansen, that high-speed railway from Kyoto to Tokyo that’s featured in the movie. It was quite a trip, clipping along at close to 200 mph.

Pitt plays an unlucky American assassin. Not a stretch for the former star of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where he played a similar role and (perhaps unluckily) met Angelina Jolie. If you’ve followed the tabloids, you know how that turned out.

srhoades@aol.com