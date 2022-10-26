I’ve always been a fan of Brian De Palma films. How could I not be, considering I’m a big Hitchcock aficionado. De Palma is my favorite wannabe?
I used to own a beach house in Montauk, New York, just down the shore from De Palma’s private getaway. I’d see him walking along the ocean once in a while.
I looked for an opportunity to engage him in conversation, but the time never came. Although I like his Hitchcockian “Obsession” and “Dressed to Kill” and “Body Double,” the movie I really wanted to discuss was “Carrie.”
You know the story, a psychic high schooler goes berserk when mean girls dump pig blood on her head as she’s getting crowned at the prom. Needless to say, it’s based on a Stephen King book (the author’s first published novel, in fact).
“Carrie” (1976) is getting some replay as Halloween approaches.
Considered to be De Palma’s “breakthrough” film, “Carrie” starred Sissy Spacek in the title role and Piper Laurie as the religious-obsessed mother. Also, it featured Amy Irving, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, William Katt and John Travolta in supporting roles.
Bringing in nearly 20 times its minuscule $1.8-million budget in box office sales, the film was considered a success. And it was on its way to becoming a cult film. Several publications have called it the Greatest Horror Film Ever Made. The film’s prom scene was ranked eighth on Bravo’s “The 100 Scariest Movie Moments.”
So what are the horror film tropes? As Roger Ebert described it: “She has telekenesis, the ability to manipulate things without touching them. It’s a power that came upon her gradually, and was released in response to the shrill religious fanaticism of her mother. It manifests itself in small ways. She looks in a mirror, and it breaks. Then it mends itself. Her mother tries to touch her and is hurled back against a couch. But then, on prom night ...”
This is the device to deliver the film’s underlying theme: the fears of puberty, sexuality and menstruation.
The pigs’ blood used to humiliate Carrie at the prom is intended to be a reference to, and a symbol of, the public beginning of her menstruation, which her bullies know mortified her and consequently are never going to let her forget.
“The pinnacle in ‘Carrie,’ arrives when she and Tommy are dripping wet in pig blood, symbolizing menstrual blood, signifying horror, shame and humiliation.” In “Carrie,” it is partly the mother who stands for the symbolic: she defines women’s sexuality as evil and menstrual blood as evidence of sin.
Footnote: “Stephen King and I were seated side by side in a pre-release private showing of ‘Carrie,’ recalls my friend Bob Diforio, former president of New American Library. “We both jumped out of our seats when, at the end of the film, in the cemetery, Carrie’s arm shot out of her grave.