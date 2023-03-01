'Close' is study in friendship gone astray

The Belgian film “Close” offers a twist on Cain and Able — with a homophobic undertone. Two 13-year-old boys, Léo and Rémi, are best friends. Really close. They even sleep in the same bed together at Rémi’s house. But when they start high school together, classmates taunt them over their close relationship.

This makes Léo uneasy and he begins to distance himself from Rémi, riding his bicycle with other boys, taking up sports, becoming one of the gang. This hurts Rémi. They fight.

srhoades@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you