“Cocaine Bear” — as the title implies — is a movie about a bear that uses cocaine. This new “comedy” by Elizabeth Banks (the actress and sometimes director) is inspired by a true story.
“Pablo Eskobear” was a 175-pound black bear who fatally overdosed on the drug in 1985. The bear had found a pack of cocaine accidentally dropped from a plane by a smuggler in the Chattahoochee–Oconee wilderness of Tennessee.
According to the film’s telling, Andrew C. Thornton III (Matthew Rhys) knocked himself out while parachuting out of his plane with a drug-filled duffel bag. As a result, he falls to his death. But part of his stash is found by a bear who likes the taste.
High on coke, the bear becomes aggressive, killing hikers and terrorizing schoolchildren. The kids’ mother Sari (Keri Russell), along with Park Ranger Liz (Margo Martindale) and wildlife activist Peter (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) come to their rescue.
St. Louis drug kingpin Syd White (Ray Liotta) sends his fixer Daveed (O’Shea Jackson) and son Eddie (Ailden Ehrenreich) to recover the cocaine. They encounter the Duchamps gang, three delinquents who have come across some of the missing cocaine.
Meanwhile, a Tennessee detective named Bob (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) is on the trail, tracking the drug dealers to norther Georgia.
More people die, but the drug-addled bear makes out better than his real-life counterpart. And one of the delinquents known as Stache (Aaron Holiday) gets away with the — no pun intended — stash.
Note: “The film’s plot differs from real-life events in a number of ways. Notably, the real-life Cocaine Bear is not known to have killed anyone after consuming drugs, and what transpired in the time leading up to its death from overdose is unknown.”
Nonetheless, Elizabeth Banks says, “This movie could be seen as that bear’s revenge story.”
The New Yorker was more cynical. “It may be that Banks will be lured back for sequels, with different stars and different mashups of addictive substances and untamed mammals. Get ready for ‘Fentanyl Hyena,’ ‘Meth Bobcat,’ and the uncompromising ‘Skunk Skunk.’ The possibilities, I regret to say, are endless.”
A couple of behind-the-scenes factoids: Matthew Rhys (who plays the smuggler who drops the drugs) is married to Keri Russell (who plays the mother protecting her kids). And this was the late Ray Liotta’s final movie (the film is dedicated to him).
According to the Rotten Tomato website, “Despite Cocaine Bear’s half-baked plot and uneven acting, the titular fur fiend’s scene-snorting frenzy will give B-movie enthusiasts a contact high.”
My take? Sorry, but I don’t find a drug-intoxicated Ursus Americanus funny. But technically, the film is promoted as a “comedy horror” film. I’ll give it the “horror” honorific.
The real cocaine bear was found dead from an overdose. Some claimed it was recovered and stuffed, and is on display in a mall in Kentucky. But who really knows?