“Cocaine Bear” — as the title implies — is a movie about a bear that uses cocaine. This new “comedy” by Elizabeth Banks (the actress and sometimes director) is inspired by a true story.

“Pablo Eskobear” was a 175-pound black bear who fatally overdosed on the drug in 1985. The bear had found a pack of cocaine accidentally dropped from a plane by a smuggler in the Chattahoochee–Oconee wilderness of Tennessee.

