Back in 1954, I came across a monster’s footprint painted on the sidewalk in my hometown. What the heck? I looked up the street and saw another white track, so I walked toward it. One by one, I followed them block-to-block until they led me to the Liberty Theater, where the marquee advertised a new horror flick titled “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

A cardboard stand-up in the lobby pictured a scaly gill-man who looked like a frog on steroids. One of the lobby cards pictured the creature carrying away a beautiful brunette in a swimsuit. It confirmed my long-held suspicion that monsters are out to steal our women. Not that this was a big concern to a puerile youth like me.

