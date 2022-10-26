Back in 1954, I came across a monster’s footprint painted on the sidewalk in my hometown. What the heck? I looked up the street and saw another white track, so I walked toward it. One by one, I followed them block-to-block until they led me to the Liberty Theater, where the marquee advertised a new horror flick titled “Creature from the Black Lagoon.”
A cardboard stand-up in the lobby pictured a scaly gill-man who looked like a frog on steroids. One of the lobby cards pictured the creature carrying away a beautiful brunette in a swimsuit. It confirmed my long-held suspicion that monsters are out to steal our women. Not that this was a big concern to a puerile youth like me.
I knew I wanted to see the movie. It starred Richard Carlson, the guy who was the commie spy in that TV show, “I Led Three Lives.” Also, it co-starred Richard Denning, who was the detective hubby in TV’s “Mr. and Mrs. North.” And the object of the creature’s desire was played by Julia Adams, whom I had seen on various TV shows.
So I scraped up my dime (yes, that was the price of a kid’s ticket back then) and went inside.
First observation, it was in 3D, the eye-popping kind that used polarized glasses. The studio offered this version in some markets, due to the earlier success of “House of Wax.” I’d liked that, so I was up for 3D — even if it was in black-and-white. The vision of the creature swimming underwater beneath Julia Adams, both of them suspended parallel in front of the screen, was a mind-blower for an impressionable youth.
The story was pretty simple: While on an expedition up the Amazon River on a tramp steamer called Rita, a group of scientists encountered a wayward evolutionary link — a piscine amphibious humanoid from the Devonian Era. Predictably, the creature kills most of the crew and stalks the beautiful ichthyologist named Kay (Adams), who is saved by her handsome colleague, David (Carlson).
Spoiler alert: In the end the creature is “riddled with bullets before retreating to the lagoon, where its body sinks into the watery depths.”
But not to worry, monster lovers. The creature survived to return in two more sequels, “The Return of the Creature” (1955) and “The Creature Walks Among Us” (1956). It even made an appearance with Abbott and Costello on the Colgate Comedy Hour, an episode aptly known as “Abbott and Costello Meet the Creature from the Black Lagoon.”
And modern moviegoers celebrate Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 retelling under the title “The Shape of Water.” In it, the monster gets the girl.
Universal Pictures includes the Creature from the Black Lagoon as one of its Universal Classic Monsters — a lineup that includes Dracula, Frankenstein, Wolf Man and the Mummy, among others.
Around Halloween each year, these pop culture icons pop up on late-night TV’s Creature Features, and hit movie theaters. This year, the original “Creature from the Black Lagoon” — the 2D version of the horror flick directed by Jack Arnold (“It Came from Outer Space,” “The Incredible Shrinking Man”) — will be showing as a double feature with “The Phantom of the Opera” at many theaters.
You’ll have to find your own way there. I doubt there will be tracks of the creature leading you to the theater.