Substitute Capulet and Montague for Jews and Palestinians, then set it to classical music — and you’ll have much of the underpinnings of “Crescendo,” a bittersweet drama that’s playing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at at Congregation B’nai Zion,750 United St., part of the Movies on Monday series
All movies are open to the public at no charge. Masks are required.
Israeli filmmaker Dror Zahavi has made a “controversial film about peace.” But he brings it down to the human level: A student orchestra.
You will enjoy the auditions, the practice sessions, the musical pieces that range from Dvorak’s “Serenade for Winds” to Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”
Here, the EU hires a German maestro to put together a youth orchestra comprised of millennial musicians from both Tel Aviv and the West Bank. No easy task, given Middle Eastern politics.
No, this is not “West Side Story,” for despite the musical theme, there’s no singing and dancing.
Nor is it truly “Romeo and Juliet,” for in Shakespeare’s telling the Duke orders the families to make peace — but there’s no such authority in real life. As we know, the conflict goes on.
“Crescendo” focuses on the efforts of conductor Eduard Sporck to achieve a peaceful understanding among his new musicians. Can he use his tough-love techniques to bring the two sides together — at least in the microcosm of his divided students?
A white-bearded orchestral legend, Sporck (played by Peter Simonischek) has his own conflicted past to deal with. He shares it with his charges as a parable of how hatred can be overcome.
Omar (Mehdi Meskar) and Shira (Eyan Pinkovich) are the young lovers. Layla (Sabrina Amali) and Ron (Daniel Donskoy) are the competing violinists, representing the warring sides of Arabs vs. Jews.
Spoiler alert: Expect the story to have a sad ending (we did say Romeo and Juliet, didn’t we?). However, Dror Zahavi gives it a twist — an impromptu “Bolero” concert — that closes the film with an upbeat of hopefulness.
Maybe there is hope out there.
After all, the film was inspired by the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, founded in 1999 by Argentine-Israeli conductor Daniel Barenboim and the late Palestinian-American academic Edward Said. Like the orchestra in the film, it consists of musicians from countries in the Middle East.
“Crescendo” received the 2020 Cinema for Peace Honorary Award.
When it premiered at the Munich International Film Festival, it received a 10-minute standing ovation.