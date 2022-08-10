I saw “Victor/Victoria” on Broadway, a production starring Raquel Welch. I have to admit the prospect of seeing a sex symbol masquerading as a man was intriguing. I took my wife as a surprise, picking her up in a cab and taking her to the theater without any warning. We had front-row seats — we could have reached out and touched the star’s dress, or trousers, as the case may have been.
You probably saw the movie version starring Julie Andrews. I did too. And truth be told, I liked it better. A live performance has a certain immediacy, but preserving a story on celluloid allows every scene to be perfect, like a butterfly affixed in amber.
The storyline follows an impoverished singer named Victoria Grant who is being kicked out of her hotel room. She is taken in by a gay con man known as Carroll “Toddy” Todd. It is Toddy who gets the idea of dressing her in masculine apparel and passing her off as a female impressionist billed as Count Victor Gazinski.
So we have a comedy of mistaken identity, a woman posing as a man posing as a woman. No wonder a Chicago gangster known as King Marchand is confused, despite his attraction to Victoria, or is it to Victor, or is it to — well, you get the idea.
The 1982 movie version is screening at Tropic Cinema as part of its Musicals Series. With Key West’s LBGT community and multitude of drag shows, the movie should feel right at home.
As noted, Andrews (“The Sound of Music”) stars in this movie version as Victoria. She later repeated the role on Broadway, too. That grand ol’ charlatan personified, Robert Preston (“The Music Man”), plays Toddy. And square-jawed leading man James Garner (TV’s “Maverick”) appears as the smitten gangster.
Stealing the show is Lesley Ann Warren (“Clue”) as the gangster’s bubble-brained girlfriend. And former footballer Alex Karras (“Against All Odds”) supplies the gangster’s muscle.
While the Broadway play had more musical numbers, the film offers more than a half-dozen, generally staged as nightclub acts. Toddy does “Gay Paree.” Victoria sizzles with “Le Jazz Hot.” And the gun moll has her moment, warbling about “Chicago, Illinois.”
“Victor/Victoria” — all the versions — is based on the 1933 German film, “Viktor and Viktoria.”
While the Blake Edwards production (he was Julie Andrews’ hubby) is played for laughs, there’s a more serious underlying message — that of women being undervalued by men.