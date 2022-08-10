I saw “Victor/Victoria” on Broadway, a production starring Raquel Welch. I have to admit the prospect of seeing a sex symbol masquerading as a man was intriguing. I took my wife as a surprise, picking her up in a cab and taking her to the theater without any warning. We had front-row seats — we could have reached out and touched the star’s dress, or trousers, as the case may have been.

You probably saw the movie version starring Julie Andrews. I did too. And truth be told, I liked it better. A live performance has a certain immediacy, but preserving a story on celluloid allows every scene to be perfect, like a butterfly affixed in amber.

srhoades@aol.com