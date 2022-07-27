Like most older folks in Key West, I knew Capt. Tony Tarracino. I used to sit at the bar in his self-named saloon and chat about the “old days.” Sometimes we would go up to a balcony overlooking Duval Street and catch the breeze.

He told me stories of how he came to Key West as a young man, on the run from Miami gangsters. Seems he and his brothers had run a scam on dog track betting. Their ancient television would pick up the broadcast at the track. One brother would phone the results to another brother in a telephone booth who would signal the results to a brother in a passing car that would drive down the street to the betting parlor where Tony was waiting to go in and place a bet before the race results were communicated to bookies.

srhoades@aol.com