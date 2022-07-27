Comic book fanboys are familiar with such super-pets as Krypto, Superboy’s dog. Or Streaky, Supergirl’s cat.

Krypto’s first appearance was in in DC’s “Adventure Comics” #210 (March 1955). Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan, Krypto was originally intended to be a one-off character, but the dog attracted positive reader response, and soon became a regular member of Superboy’s cast.

srhoades@aol.com