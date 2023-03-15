DC’s superhero movies still lag behind Marvel’s blockbusters, but they are nonetheless entertaining. And some of the characters bring a certain nostalgia, even in the new tellings.
Take Shazam for example.
An orphan named Billy Batson meets a wizard who gives him a magic word — “Shazam!” — that turns him into a grown-up superhero. Every kid’s fantasy.
Shazam: (laughs) “I just threw a truck at a dragon. I love my life!”
As Billy’s magic name implies, he possesses “the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.”
S-H-A-Z-A-M, get it?
But exactly who is this superhero?
Older fanboys will remember that Shazam used to be called Captain Marvel (before Marvel Comics legally snagged the name). Captain Marvel/Shazam was created back in 1939 for Fawcett Comics by artist C.C. Beck and writer Bill Parker. Lawsuits between Fawcett and DC caused DC to wind up owning the superhero character, but losing the name.
DC had sued, claiming Shazam was a rip-off of Superman. I never saw that, Superman being a powerful extraterrestrial from another planet and Captain Marvel/Shazam being an Earth kid who said a magic word to gain his powers.
But lawyers get paid to argue these points.
The first Captain Marvel movie was a 1941 serial starring Tom Tyler. In those pre-CGI days, flying looked more akin to ziplining.
In 1950, a comedy called “The Good Humor Man” briefly featured Captain Marvel.
But the character’s first modern big-budget superhero movie was “Shazam!,” released by DC/Warner Bros. in 2019. Zachary Levi (TV’s “Chuck”) was cast as the superhero-sized kid.
The film grossed $366 million worldwide and received positive reviews. That was good enough to justify a spinoff, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” You’ll find it playing this week in local theaters, the 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe.
The plot is the typical good vs. evil trope: Billy Batson/Shazam and his fellow orphans must confront the Furies (the daughters of Atlas, sort of an Amazons or Femizons group of villains) to stop them from using a weapon of mass destruction. Superheroes are kinda required to save the world when need be.
The storyline serves as a simple backdrop for an interesting cast to strut and fret their two hours and 10 minutes on the stage.
Returning is Zachary Levi as Shazam. Angel Asher again appears as his younger self, Billy Batson.
His orphan “siblings” who get drafted into the superhero team include Freddy Freeman, Mary Bromfield, Darla Dudley, Eugene Choi and Pedro Pena. Their superhero versions are played respectively by Adam Brody, Grace Caroline Currey, Meagan Good, Ross Butler and D.J. Cotrona. Their children counterparts include Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Caroline Currey, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen and Jovan Armand.
However, the crème de la crème are the villains. Dame Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) leads the pack as Hespera, joined by Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”) as Kalypso and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) as Anthea.
And once again, Djimon Hounsou (“Furious 7”) dons a white beard as the wizard who bestows the powers on Billy Batson and his family.
The one scene in the movie that is worth the price of your ticket is Shazam’s encounter with Hespera.
Shazam: “You are very menacing. I just want you to know that.”
Helen Mirren’s expression is priceless. And menacing.