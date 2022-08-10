As I write these words, I’m am sitting in Firefly Cove, a small gated community in Lake Lure, North Carolina. From where I sit, I can see the remnants of a stone wall, what’s left of the clubhouse where much of the movie “Dirty Dancing” was filmed. Here, just off Boys Camp Road, was the “stand-in” for the Catskills club where Baby danced with bad boy Johnny Castle.

Hard to believe it’s been 35 years since “Dirty Dancing” first debuted on screens. It’s now making a return to celebrate that longevity.

srhoades@aol.com