I used to consult with Mad Magazine, so I know something about satire.
My dictionary defines it as “the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.”
That pretty much describes the new movie by Adam McKay called “Don’t Look Up.” You can catch it on Netflix.
“Don’t Look Up” was the most-streamed English-language film on Netflix during the week of Dec. 20-26.
McKay started his career as a head writer for “Saturday Night Live,” then collaborated with comedian Will Farrell on several movies and television series.
“The Big Short” was his first film without Farrell in the cast. He was nominated for three Academy Awards for “Vice,” a biting film about Vice President Dick Chaney.
Now he has given us “Don’t Look Up,” a mesh-up of SNL satire and “Vice” politics.
On its face value, “Don’t Look Up” is an apocalyptic comedy, the story of two astronomers who spot a comet headed straight for Earth. But no one wants to believe them.
There have been many End of the World movies (see accompanying Top 10 list), but in truth that’s not what McKay has given us here. This is a political satire that uses that trope as a framework for making his point.
Here’s one way to look at it:
You have a U.S. president who puts winning above all else. But let’s disguise that president by making him a woman (Meryl Streep) in this movie. And instead of a Jared or Don Jr., we make her Chief of Staff her son (Jonah Hill). Instead of COVID or climate change, we make the challenge to life on Earth a comet headed this way. And instead of a Dr. Fauci, we make this latter-day Paul Revere into two astronomers and a government scientist (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan). They go on TV to warn the world, but the commentators (Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett) only want to talk about happy news. Then an Elon Musk-type tech billionaire (Mark Rylance) gets involved, inventing a spaceship that will destroy the comet and make his stock go up in value, if it works.
Others in the stellar cast range from Ron Perlman to Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet to Michael Chiklis.
McKay goes all out in his poke-you-in-the-eye storytelling. “This movie came from my burgeoning terror about the climate crisis and the fact that we live in a society that tends to place it as the fourth or fifth news story, or in some cases even deny that it’s happening, and how horrifying that is, but at the same time preposterously funny,” he explains.
How does it all turn out?
No spoilers here. But we will urge you to wait through the end credits for a final scene.
Those who buy into the political position will love it. Those who don’t can simply enjoy it as a dystopian comedy.