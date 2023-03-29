The world’s leading role-playing game — Dungeons & Dragons (or D&D, for short) — was invented by two geeks back in 1974, setting off the modern role-playing game industry. Designed as a fantasy tabletop war game, D&D greatly influenced today’s video games.
Overseen by a so-named Dungeon Master, D&D allows each player to create his or her own character who then embarks upon adventures within a fantasy setting.
The game has had its detractors, inaccurately associating it with Satanism, suicides and madness. The James Dalton Egbert III case suggested that the game led to psychosis and murder, spawning a 1982 movie called “Mazes and Monsters,” starring Tom Hanks.
A live-action fantasy film called “Dungeon & Dragons” was released in 2000, first in a trilogy that included a made-for-TV movie and a direct-to-video finale.
Now a reboot titled “Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is hitting theaters.
This new fantasy action-comedy heist film stars Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis, a bard who spent years working as a member of the Harpers, until his wife was killed by a Red Wizard.
Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga Kilgore, an exiled barbarian who is imprisoned with Edgin after a heist goes wrong. They plot their escape in hopes of being reunited with Edgin’s daughter Kira.
Chloe Coleman takes on the role of Kira, who has fallen under the spell of a con man known as Forge Fitzwilliam.
Regé-Jean Page is cast as Xenk, a paladin who “ages more slowly than a normal human.” Justice Smith gives us a wild magic sorcerer; Sophia Lillis plays a druid; Daisy Head and James Wong are Red Wizards; and Hugh Grant appears as the conniving Forge Fitzwilliam. Even Bradley Cooper does a cameo.
These adventures involve teleportation staffs, time-stop spells, invisibility pendants, talismans that allow one to question the dead, shapeshifting and other magical acts.
That puts this movie in the realms of “Lord of the Rings” and “Harry Potter.”
Many people think that J.K. Rowling plagiarized “The Lord of the Rings” in the “Harry Potter” series. MuggleNet lists 25 similarities between “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings.”
I’m not going to attempt to do the same with “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” Suffice it to say I agree with a fan called ThiccDarrell: “Just about every fantasy writer after Tolkien copied off of him to a certain extent, but even Tolkien took ideas from storytellers before him. Certainly J.K. took tropes and ideas from Tolkien, but so does everyone. When you revolutionize and help define an entire genre, some of your ideas just become universal.”
So don’t fret over it. Just roll the dice and take a D&D adventure on your own.