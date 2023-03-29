The world’s leading role-playing game — Dungeons & Dragons (or D&D, for short) — was invented by two geeks back in 1974, setting off the modern role-playing game industry. Designed as a fantasy tabletop war game, D&D greatly influenced today’s video games.

Overseen by a so-named Dungeon Master, D&D allows each player to create his or her own character who then embarks upon adventures within a fantasy setting.

