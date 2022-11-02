You might think “Black Adam” is yet another comic book superhero movie from DC Comics, but you’d only partially be right. The antihero was first published by now-defunct Fawcett Comics, appearing in The Marvel Family #1 back in December 1945.

Created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam was designed to be a supervillain pitted against Captain Marvel (the original one).

srhoades@aol.com