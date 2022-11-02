You might think “Black Adam” is yet another comic book superhero movie from DC Comics, but you’d only partially be right. The antihero was first published by now-defunct Fawcett Comics, appearing in The Marvel Family #1 back in December 1945.
Created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam was designed to be a supervillain pitted against Captain Marvel (the original one).
Originally known as Teth-Adam (“Mighty Human”), he was an Egyptian given the powers of a god by the wizard Shazam. After trying to rule the world, he was banished.
Fanboys know the history: DC Comics sued Fawcett, claiming Captain Marvel was a rip-off of its proprietary Superman character. Fawcett shut down its comics division. Later, DC acquired the rights to publish Captain Marvel, but competing Marvel Comics had grabbed the name for one of its superheroes – so today, the original Captain Marvel is known as Shazam.
In taking over the old Captain Marvel franchise, DC got the rights to Black Adam in the package. Over time, the DC writers transformed Black Adam from bad guy to an antihero attempting to clear his name. Heck, he even got inducted into the Justice League.
The IGN gaming website ranks Black Adam as the 16th Greatest Comic Book Villain of All Time.
In DC’s animated short “Black Adam Precursor,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voiced the character.
Johnson liked the role, wanted to have his own superhero franchise, so he signed on to do the feature-length movie “Black Adam.” He was well-suited to play a 5,000-year-old Egyptian (a Kahndaqian in this telling), in that he had starred in “The Scorpion King.”
Here in “Black Adam,” archaeologist and resistance fighter Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) is trying to locate the powerful Crown of Sabbac with the help of her brother (Mohammed Amer) and his colleagues (James Cusati-Moyer and Marwan Kenzari). However, the evil Intergang ambushes them, intent on grabbing the crown for themselves.
Enter Black Adam.
He has no compunctions about the use of violence to thwart these baddies.
Hawkman: “In this world, there are heroes and there are villains. Heroes don’t kill people.
Black Adam: “Well, I do.”
But the Justice Society (Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Dr. Fate) objects. They warn him to stop the “extrajudicial killings.”
Black Adam does not agree. “Force is always necessary,” he proclaims arrogantly.
“We’re here to negotiate your peaceful surrender,” says the Justice League, not willing to tolerate Black Adam’s violent ways.
Black Adam replies, “I am not peaceful. Nor do I surrender.”
How do your resolve a dispute among superpowered adversaries?
You don’t.
Fortunately, Black Adam comes to recognize his hubris and voluntarily agrees to get entombed.
But the rise of a modern-day Intergang requires his services and he gets called back to save the day. Etcetera, etcetera.
The biggest problem I have with “Black Adam” — aside from its straightforward predictability — is that this vengeful antihero is antithetical to the good guy image of Dwayne Johnson.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (all those Liam Nesson thrillers), the film does have a few casting bonuses: Djimon Hounsou reprises his role as the wizard Shazam from an earlier DCEU Movie. Pierce Brosnan is amiable as Dr. Fate. Henry Winkler does a cameo as Uncle Al. And Henry Cavill returns to his signature role as Superman.
Yep, that’s the big set-up: I’m willing to bet that eventually we will see Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill face off in a Black Adam vs. Superman blockbuster.